Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $59,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,456,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.99. 468,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,861. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.79.

