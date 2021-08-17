EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,500 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 607,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.97. 217,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.04. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

