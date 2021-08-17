Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,687,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $684,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 149.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,768. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.