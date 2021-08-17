Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Cap of $3.92 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $2,993.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00037294 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00037483 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,624,335 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

