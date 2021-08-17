HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $153.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

