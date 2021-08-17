$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $3.62 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $18.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $18.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $17.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. 3,757,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,931. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $327,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 157.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 93,040 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $23,826,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 282.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.9% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,035,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,162,000 after buying an additional 549,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

