Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$50.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total value of C$688,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,011,800. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,150,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,167,143.84. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,007 shares of company stock worth $6,711,196.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,966,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.07. The stock has a market cap of C$47.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

