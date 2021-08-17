PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$16.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.10.

PSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 213,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,696. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.19. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

