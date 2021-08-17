Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.6% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

NYSE BLK traded down $15.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $909.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $881.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $924.97. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

