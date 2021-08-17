Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 331,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 174,639 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 38.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 40.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Wipro by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wipro by 2,820.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 483,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 2,513,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

