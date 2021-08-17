Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 4.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $212.83. 644,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,894. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $219.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

