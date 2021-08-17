Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. 510,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,682,188. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

