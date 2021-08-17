Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

BMEA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 113,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,976. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

