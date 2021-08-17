Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $9 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,411 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,725. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $144.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,941. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $354.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

