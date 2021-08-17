Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Arco Platform alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62. Arco Platform has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.92 million, a P/E ratio of 322.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.