Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCEI. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE BCEI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 425,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.25. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.