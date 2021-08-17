Zacks Investment Research Lowers BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Hold

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

BKCC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,283. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $311.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.77.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 114.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 101,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

