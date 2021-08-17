1,410 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.71. 2,095,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

