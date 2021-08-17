Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded down $3.53 on Tuesday, reaching $186.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,221. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.16. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

