Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $247,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,680,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 129,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $441.85. The company had a trading volume of 273,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $443.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

