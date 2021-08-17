Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,306 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,306 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. United Bank boosted its stake in eBay by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $222,990,000 after acquiring an additional 455,500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 20.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in eBay by 3.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 101,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in eBay by 65.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

EBAY traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,419,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,472. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

