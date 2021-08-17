Short Interest in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Rises By 44.4%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $41.67. 686,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,225. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.