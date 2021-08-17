BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,692,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,692. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

