ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Update

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the first quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

Shares of IO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 1,126,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,261. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.