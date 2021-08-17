Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

SAPIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of SAPIF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37. Saputo has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

