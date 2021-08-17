Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $16.46 million and approximately $110,755.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00058666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00124894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.