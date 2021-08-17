Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price at $27.36

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.36.
MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 93,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,641. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.83 and a beta of 1.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
