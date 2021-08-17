Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price at $27.36

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 93,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,641. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.83 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

