Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ACRE remained flat at $$15.12 on Tuesday. 466,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,327. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 803,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,922.5% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 278,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

