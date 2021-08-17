Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,102 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.53% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJRI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,647,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after acquiring an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. 12,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,487. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.