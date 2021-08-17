Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.

CREE stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.48. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Several analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.23.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

