Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $193,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

