Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New $378,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,562 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded down $8.53 on Tuesday, hitting $254.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.98. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $134.67 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.