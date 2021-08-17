Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $28.17 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 135.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,424,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 668,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,768,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.38 on Tuesday, reaching $322.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.14 and a 1 year high of $336.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

