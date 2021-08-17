Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,430 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 916,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services accounts for about 0.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $30,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 102,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $15,979,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 198,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 18.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 214,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEES traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. 148,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,254. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

