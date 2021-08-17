Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $38.54 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises about 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $38,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $198,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $308,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,677 shares of company stock worth $3,950,626. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.73. 116,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.