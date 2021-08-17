TrumpCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $345.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $397,086.89 and $345.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

