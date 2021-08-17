Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.30. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.