JulSwap Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. JulSwap has a market cap of $15.77 million and $701,329.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00053207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00125509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00159481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,996.69 or 1.00283994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00913807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.90 or 0.07009031 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 547,555,099 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

