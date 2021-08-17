Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.48

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 19327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

The firm has a market cap of $788.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

