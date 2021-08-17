Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Newcrest Mining stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 72,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

