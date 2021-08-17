Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Declines By 30.8%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SVT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 13,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.