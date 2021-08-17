Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $31.20 on Tuesday, reaching $2,734.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,557.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

