Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MEEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 138,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

