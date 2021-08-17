Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MEEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 138,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

