Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lancashire (LRE)

8/9/2021 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Lancashire had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Lancashire had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/28/2021 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lancashire stock remained flat at $GBX 657 ($8.58) on Tuesday. 448,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 637.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 785 ($10.26). The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 28.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

