Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up about 1.4% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $44,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capri by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 155,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $20,821,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.47. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

