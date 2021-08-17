Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Methanex worth $25,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Methanex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

MEOH traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

