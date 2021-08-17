U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of USPH stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.21. 1,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,686. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,809 shares of company stock worth $447,960 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.