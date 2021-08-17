Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 308,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,798. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.48.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.