Analysts Set SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Target Price at $10.13

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SOC Telemed by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SOC Telemed by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SOC Telemed by 25.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 68,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLMD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. 35,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Research analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

