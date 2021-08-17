Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $54.64

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,617 shares of company stock worth $656,904. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 263,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,402. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.